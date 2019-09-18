Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Reaches $156.01 After 8.00% Up Move; Boothbay Fund Management Raised Its Inphi (IPHI) Holding

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Inphi Corp (IPHI) stake by 153.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 23,855 shares as Inphi Corp (IPHI)’s stock rose 25.94%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 39,425 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 15,570 last quarter. Inphi Corp now has $2.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 206,397 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.19% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $156.01. About 418,381 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 4,552 shares. Clark Cap Management Gp accumulated 120,377 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Brookfield Asset Inc has 0.42% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Duff And Phelps Com accumulated 0.91% or 409,160 shares. Maine-based Hm Payson has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Alps Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.43% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amp Cap Investors Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 611,847 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 100,728 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.37% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 286,522 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 39,269 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 1.71 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.19% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $48.06 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 20.85 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.67’s average target is 8.76% above currents $156.01 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.48 million for 12.79 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech owns 18,960 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 36,600 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Sandler Capital Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.85% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 555,000 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated owns 11,500 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd has 25,996 shares. 1,136 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Com. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 4,598 are held by Proshare Lc. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 31,200 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 622,837 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Scout has 0.11% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Among 4 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Inphi has $6500 highest and $5100 lowest target. $57.75’s average target is -8.14% below currents $62.87 stock price. Inphi had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 18. FBR Capital maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 13,298 shares to 1,983 valued at $471,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) stake by 10,230 shares and now owns 11,219 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.