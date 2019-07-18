Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) EPS Estimated At $2.98; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosted Wabtec (WAB) Stake By $880,088

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 17.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 12,056 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 80,333 shares with $5.92 million value, up from 68,277 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 992,972 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires

Analysts expect Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report $2.98 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $2.98 EPS. SPG’s profit would be $920.80 million giving it 13.43 P/E if the $2.98 EPS is correct. After having $3.04 EPS previously, Simon Property Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $160.14. About 919,294 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 15 by Mizuho. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $49.48 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 20.94 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,275 were accumulated by Avalon Advsrs Llc. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 7,667 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund has 0.24% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 6,143 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.08% or 7,170 shares. Bridges Investment holds 1,170 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 57,544 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Boston Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Stifel Fin holds 0.13% or 253,111 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Partners Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 298 are held by Vestor Cap Limited Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 692,544 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Arrow Financial holds 0.08% or 1,885 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 65,182 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 760,994 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) stake by 53,170 shares to 123,114 valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) stake by 4,260 shares and now owns 1,565 shares. Square Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Of America has 194,657 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated accumulated 886,558 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Plante Moran Ltd stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 99,935 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Assocs has invested 0.51% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). White Pine Capital Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co invested in 392 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc reported 126,066 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fil Ltd reported 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.12% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd reported 3.41M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).