Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Contrasting side by side

Both Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group Inc. 173 8.70 N/A 7.65 23.15 Whitestone REIT 13 4.20 N/A 0.51 25.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Simon Property Group Inc. and Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT has lower revenue and earnings than Simon Property Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Simon Property Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group Inc. 0.00% 72.2% 7.7% Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Simon Property Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Whitestone REIT on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Simon Property Group Inc. and Whitestone REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67

Simon Property Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $190.33, while its potential upside is 20.21%. Competitively the consensus target price of Whitestone REIT is $14.33, which is potential 11.60% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Simon Property Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Simon Property Group Inc. and Whitestone REIT has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 62.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Simon Property Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5% are Whitestone REIT’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simon Property Group Inc. 2.41% -4.07% -3.8% -6.2% 12.01% 5.36% Whitestone REIT 2.64% 5.85% -9.82% -7.55% 9.74% 4.81%

For the past year Simon Property Group Inc. has stronger performance than Whitestone REIT

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Simon Property Group Inc. beats Whitestone REIT.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties. It primarily invests in regional malls, premium outlets, mills, and community/lifestyle centers to create its portfolio. Simon Property Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional office in New York, New York.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.