Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group Inc. 175 9.25 N/A 7.65 23.15 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 19 7.28 N/A 26.12 0.76

Table 1 demonstrates Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Simon Property Group Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Simon Property Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group Inc. 0.00% 72.2% 7.7% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 91.1% 19%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$190.33 is Simon Property Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 15.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of Simon Property Group Inc. shares and 89.6% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Simon Property Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simon Property Group Inc. 2.41% -4.07% -3.8% -6.2% 12.01% 5.36% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.95% -5.77% -0.45% 3.37% 0% 23.66%

For the past year Simon Property Group Inc. was less bullish than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

Simon Property Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties. It primarily invests in regional malls, premium outlets, mills, and community/lifestyle centers to create its portfolio. Simon Property Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional office in New York, New York.