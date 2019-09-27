Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Retail businesses, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group Inc. 152 2.62 305.61M 7.65 21.21 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 19 -4.66 296.42M 1.22 15.54

Table 1 demonstrates Simon Property Group Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Simon Property Group Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Simon Property Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group Inc. 200,953,445.55% 72.2% 7.7% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 1,554,378,605.14% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta means Simon Property Group Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Simon Property Group Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Simon Property Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.46% and an $169.75 average target price. Competitively Brixmor Property Group Inc. has an average target price of $19.5, with potential downside of -3.56%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Simon Property Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.1% of Simon Property Group Inc. shares and 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares. Simon Property Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simon Property Group Inc. 1.9% 2.24% -8.75% -10.51% -5.62% -3.45% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2%

For the past year Simon Property Group Inc. has -3.45% weaker performance while Brixmor Property Group Inc. has 29.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Simon Property Group Inc. beats Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties. It primarily invests in regional malls, premium outlets, mills, and community/lifestyle centers to create its portfolio. Simon Property Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional office in New York, New York.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.