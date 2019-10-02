Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Analysts See $3.05 EPS; Shorts at ACCOR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (ACRFF) Lowered By 0.02%

Analysts expect Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report $3.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $3.05 EPS. SPG’s profit would be $939.47M giving it 12.28 P/E if the $3.05 EPS is correct. After having $2.99 EPS previously, Simon Property Group, Inc.’s analysts see 2.01% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 386,062 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P accumulated 147,160 shares. Profund Advisors reported 24,957 shares stake. The Maryland-based Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Assets Invest Mngmt Limited has 40,100 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 0.03% or 68,482 shares. Amica Retiree Medical, Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,756 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Credit Agricole S A has 5,000 shares. Cullinan Inc owns 24,580 shares. 775,636 are owned by Asset Management One Ltd. Texas-based Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 2.32% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 38,729 shares. Putnam Invests Lc owns 11,774 shares.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forever 21 joins the mall graveyard – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forever 21 Less Eternal Than Promised – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simon Property, Rue Gilt launch digital value shopping platform – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon Property prices $3.5B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $46.14 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 20.02 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

Among 3 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 13.32% above currents $149.8 stock price. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.