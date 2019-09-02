Simon Ppty (SPG) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Position by $18.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Fishman Jay A LTD Has Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $860.95 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48B, up from 22,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (SPG) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 100,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 478,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.19M, down from 578,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Simon Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 1.42 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America invested in 891 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 7,448 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ativo Capital Management Lc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 12,360 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 0.31% or 63,983 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 232,163 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 1.04M shares. Sei Invs holds 376,470 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 12,542 shares. 21,325 were accumulated by Garland Capital Mgmt. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 0.12% or 123,992 shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership invested in 5,000 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.41% or 250,814 shares. 2.77 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Quantbot LP invested in 0.5% or 29,039 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) by 118,520 shares to 635,739 shares, valued at $33.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 509,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Pa (NYSE:USAC).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $924.32M for 12.21 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 99,500 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 3.77M shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp Inc stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens First Principles Investment has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,061 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,547 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 202,442 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il owns 115,994 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Confluence Wealth Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 17,526 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 972,758 shares. Zuckerman Invest Lc has invested 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). James Investment Rech has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Avenue Limited Liability owns 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,027 shares. Abner Herrman Brock reported 255,574 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd holds 5.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,470 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. A by 78 shares to 26,049 shares, valued at $30.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,511 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).

