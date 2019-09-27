Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Shares Declined While Aristotle Fund LP Decreased Holding; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holder Manikay Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $656,250

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 146,798 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc. (SPG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 540,842 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 232,686 were reported by Invesco. Sg Americas Lc reported 29,773 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 22,260 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 123,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Js Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap holds 0% or 606,290 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). State Street Corporation accumulated 844,439 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quad/Graphics paying $10M to settle SEC bribery charges – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Quad Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: What Is Quad Witching? – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.00M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.46M for 12.84 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.