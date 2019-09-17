Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Its Holding by $1.22 Billion as Market Value Declined; At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Wedbush Securities Increased Its Stake

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 299,250 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, up from 287,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 22.20M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc (SPG) by 259.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 7,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 10,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 billion, up from 2,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.46. About 570,687 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd In (VMLTX) by 24,512 shares to 252,915 shares, valued at $2.79 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 1,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,641 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.08% or 7,547 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 14,814 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested in 15,090 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc invested in 30,329 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc reported 5,181 shares. 329,346 are held by Sei Invests. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 73,998 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Davenport Lc holds 0% or 1,853 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 12,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,279 were reported by Bokf Na. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gradient Invests, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,300 shares. First Manhattan reported 30,040 shares. Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,498 shares to 7,816 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,715 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Extended (VXF).