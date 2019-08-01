Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Valuation Declined While Summit Securities Group Has Lowered Holding; As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Raised Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2,587 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.00M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 272,467 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 761,181 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 300 shares to 645 shares, valued at $225.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Techs Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.