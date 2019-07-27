Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc; As Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Icm Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 471,262 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 45,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $158.33. About 1.50 million shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Best Stocks Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” on November 28, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ACCO Brands’ GBC® Launches the Revolutionary Fotonâ„¢ 30 Laminator: Where Time-Saving Efficiency Meets High-Tech – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ACCO Brands: Focus On The Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ACCO Brands completes Esselte Group acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TruSensâ„¢ Air Purifiers Receive Distinction for High Design Quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Simon to Make Strategic Investment in Allied Esports and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property Group: Sticking With Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “American Eagle is the Latest to Sell Green Growth Brands’ CBD Products – Investing News Network” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 28,720 shares to 52,879 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 171,289 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.27% or 74,331 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 648,192 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd reported 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 79 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 970,995 shares. 801 were reported by Research And Mngmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 3,896 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Llc accumulated 0.19% or 21,152 shares. Monetary Management reported 105 shares stake. Sector Pension Board reported 250,814 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,474 shares. 346,388 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Winslow Asset Incorporated owns 49,158 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company reported 151 shares.