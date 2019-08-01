Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $29.22 Million; Qualys (QLYS) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.54 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 160,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 829,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.05M, down from 989,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $162.2. About 2.41M shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 67,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 457,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.86 million, down from 525,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 758,751 shares traded or 123.61% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 30 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,635 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,410 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 38,003 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Llc invested in 4,096 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica National Bank invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). First Personal Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 54 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 54,240 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 32 shares. Stephens Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co owns 0.8% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 476,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Natixis holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 52,245 shares. Herald Inv Limited owns 87,250 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 23,389 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.79 million activity. Fisher Melissa B also sold $138,700 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares. Another trade for 11,250 shares valued at $1.06M was made by Hank Jeffrey P on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $187,152 was made by POSEY BRUCE K on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualys, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualys Counts On Acquisitions For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Qualys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QLYS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. by 56,398 shares to 531,038 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 51,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 51,147 shares to 124,711 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 626,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 510,577 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 39 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi owns 927 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 202 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 3,986 shares. Weiss Asset LP has 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Chemical Financial Bank holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 24,369 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1.33M shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 2,030 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 29 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0.16% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1.91M shares. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,531 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.6% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1.64M shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).