Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Upped Stake; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stock Price Rose While First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed Stake

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 10,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 906,447 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 80.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 23,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 29,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 2.72M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 73,381 shares to 191,351 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 269,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,573 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HST’s profit will be $400.09 million for 8.52 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) by 7,962 shares to 131,294 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

