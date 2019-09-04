Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $2.06 Million; Wilen Investment Management Has Cut Its Amerco (UHAL) Position by $324,850 as Shares Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 57,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 45,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 897,053 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $351.98. About 57,109 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares to 53,793 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,180 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $176.50 million for 9.69 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.