Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Market Valuation Declined While Capital Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $2.10 Million; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Decreased Position by $10.47 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 387,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 250,605 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 638,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 789,683 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 37,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 49,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Internatnl Hgh by 80,396 shares to 432,861 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Divd Adv Muni Fd (NAD) by 69,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.23 million are held by Resolution. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.31% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 346,388 shares. Tiedemann Lc stated it has 2,706 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Phocas Fincl Corporation reported 12,234 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 28,105 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 0.09% or 250,397 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 63,983 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability reported 720 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Tcw Gp stated it has 0.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jnba Advisors accumulated 23 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 711,200 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Chem Savings Bank reported 24,369 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,160 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 26,276 shares to 53,076 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).