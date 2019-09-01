Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Security Capital Research & Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Spectrum Management Group Holds Holding in Intuit (INTU)

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 40,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 349,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 389,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 1.30 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp holds 0.39% or 35,054 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 26,021 shares. 32,152 are owned by Yhb Investment Advsr. Creative Planning reported 10,417 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Amsterdam Limited Com Ny holds 0.21% or 2,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 218,052 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 693,748 shares. Glynn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.24% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,000 shares. 31,921 are owned by Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 711,777 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 81 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department reported 629 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 38,239 shares. Middleton Company Inc Ma has 19,775 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As has 33,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0.3% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 7.35 million shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 59,223 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.13% or 88,998 shares. 2,680 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability. Sumitomo Life Company accumulated 11,710 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Limited accumulated 764,910 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Blackrock owns 31.80M shares. Nomura Holdings has invested 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Park National Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,021 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 171,289 shares stake. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.3% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 7,449 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division reported 2,937 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

