Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $97.99 Million; As Compass Minls Intl (CMP) Stock Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised Holding by $412,938

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Compass Minls Intl (CMP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 7,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 145,123 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 137,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Compass Minls Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 123,953 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP)

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 616,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 615,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.33M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.5. About 1.92 million shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.46 million for 12.09 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $347,549 activity. Shares for $98,920 were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S. Standen James D. also bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. 2,000 shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L, worth $104,400. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. Shares for $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,199 shares to 63,272 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (NYSE:IR) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,356 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV).