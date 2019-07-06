Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Northern Trust Has Boosted Its Position by $27.23 Million as Shares Declined; J2 Global Communications (JCOM) Market Valuation Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Increased Its Stake

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Communications Inc (JCOM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 164,826 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 149,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.94 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 billion, up from 5.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 906,447 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 332 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 38,700 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.09% or 9,404 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 0.68% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Arizona State Retirement holds 59,326 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited has invested 0.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bancorp reported 0.5% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 868,703 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 5,300 are held by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc). First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.47% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 144,918 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 133,655 shares. Private Company Na invested in 0.05% or 1,310 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 872 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23,884 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 88,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.23M shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17,500 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,600 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (Call) (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 12,643 shares stake. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 19,949 shares. 46,087 were reported by Aperio Group Incorporated Lc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,023 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa invested in 1.71% or 87,770 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 12,121 shares. Northern Corporation has 795,230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jackson Square Ltd Company reported 1.02% stake. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.16% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd accumulated 23,420 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 125,795 shares.