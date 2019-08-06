Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Cut Position by $737,472 as Stock Value Declined; Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Ptc (PTC) by $20.21 Million as Share Price Declined

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 1.31M shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 4,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 42,677 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $155.05. About 818,729 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96 million for 49.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 6,411 shares. 26,079 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Sit Invest Assoc accumulated 60,220 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,327 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 14,553 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 163 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Psagot House Limited owns 1,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate Inc has 0.49% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 13,356 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,785 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 6,034 were reported by Dupont Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 3,728 shares. 454,167 were reported by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 160,102 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 692,544 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested in 4,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 1.74% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0.01% or 12,636 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Walleye Trading Ltd owns 2,474 shares. Mackenzie has 133,655 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc owns 1,037 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Washington Bank accumulated 3 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 13,508 shares. Eii Management Inc has invested 4.36% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

