Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Raised Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding by $5.80 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 45,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.08M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 223,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, up from 225,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 23.46M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & reported 4.56M shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,425 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 3.38M shares. Synovus Finance Corporation owns 4,416 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 822,502 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11.04M are owned by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon. Apriem Advsr owns 19,812 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 296,663 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 21,469 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 948,323 were reported by Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Co. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com owns 14.05 million shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership owns 46,780 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp reported 19,346 shares. 1.28 million are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $822.58 million activity. $817.85M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares were sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC. KUMAR DEVINDER sold $2.58 million worth of stock or 130,000 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.01 million was sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 12, 2019 : MFG, SMFG, AZN, GSK, AMD, MDSO, NOK, TSLA, QQQ, AAT, BYND, TVIX – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Is a Proven Winner â€” Donâ€™t Bet Against It for Too Long – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 77,985 shares to 126,745 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,409 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,865 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 81,961 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 1,441 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 2,030 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il reported 0.07% stake. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Co has 18,648 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department owns 10,684 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 23,817 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 5,000 shares. 729,842 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 145,228 shares. Intrust National Bank Na owns 4,605 shares. 94,105 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,937 shares. 29 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Lp.