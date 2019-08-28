Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Shareholder Pggm Investments Raised Position by $2.91 Million as Share Value Declined; Smith & Howard Wealth Management Upped Its Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $448,200

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685.62M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $146.67. About 427,939 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 2.56 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,383 were accumulated by Kempen Nv. Snow Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,320 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation reported 3,740 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Limited Com Pa owns 1.83% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 258,911 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 0.79% or 165,091 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.42% or 14,238 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 26,816 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). King Luther Capital Management has 1.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Prudential Public Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. Condor Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mairs & Pwr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 82,943 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company holds 70,333 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Company reported 79,507 shares. 81,223 are owned by F&V Limited Com.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 199,673 shares to 560,527 shares, valued at $41.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,402 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:DLR).