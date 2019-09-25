Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Shareholder Pggm Investments Lowered Its Holding by $23.18 Million; Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) Holder Baldwin Brothers Increased Its Holding by $644,235

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 145,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577.86M, down from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $154.33. About 390,771 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 26,980 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthr J&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 272,872 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47M for 12.65 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

