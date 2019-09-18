Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Position Raised by Eii Capital Management Inc; Forward Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by $4.85 Million as Share Value Declined

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 853,033 shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SALE OF SUMMIT l AND SUMMIT Il TO BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS FOR $95.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 45,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, up from 43,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.17. About 923,098 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property prices $3.5B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Inc has invested 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.13% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 461,457 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 60,809 shares. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America has 891 shares. Bruni J V & reported 93,642 shares. Gam Ag holds 15,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.23% or 2.42 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 2.36% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jones Companies Lllp invested in 2,151 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 3,350 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Ltd Llc owns 39,174 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bp Public Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 31,000 shares.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O) by 5,688 shares to 32,360 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB) by 1,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,204 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Is Wrong With Brookfield Property Partners? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property starts buyback offers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners Reminds Unitholders of Substantial Issuer Bid Expiry – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.25% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 33.10 million shares. Us National Bank De reported 8,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lee Danner Bass has 10,000 shares. 151 were reported by Carroll Financial Associates. Cibc Mkts holds 0.27% or 3.23 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsr Lp stated it has 0.11% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 1.33M were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.07% or 4.11M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 938,771 shares. Montag A Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 14,306 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,243 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 9.05 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 37,234 shares. World Investors has 0.05% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10.60 million shares.