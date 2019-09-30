Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Holder Winslow Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Spectrum Management Group Inc

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,864 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, up from 29,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 4,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 45,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, down from 49,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $157.96. About 1.36M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.46 million for 12.95 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

