Simmons First National (SFNC) to pay $0.16 on Oct 4, 2019; Turtle Beach (HEAR) Shorts Lowered By 5.14%

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) had a decrease of 5.14% in short interest. HEAR’s SI was 6.18M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.14% from 6.51 million shares previously. With 690,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s short sellers to cover HEAR’s short positions. The SI to Turtle Beach Corporation’s float is 47.67%. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 388,607 shares traded. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has declined 60.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HEAR News: 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Catch our brand-new investor alert on $HEAR! Turtle Beach: Too Expensive! at; 09/05/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $0.95; 15/05/2018 – Turtle Beach (HEAR): Fun In The Sun Is Over; 11/05/2018 – TURTLE BEACH MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY THE STREETSWEEPER; 06/03/2018 Turtle Beach Announces Amended And Improved Debt Agreements; 11/05/2018 – $HEAR. A $12.50 outperform recommendation by Wedbush, a 90 RSI. On technicals alone, $HEAR should retreat to $11 or $11.50. Good luck to all; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ABL AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON MARCH 5, 2023; 06/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $157 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Hoeven: Hoeven: DOT Awards $6 Million TIGER Grant to Turtle Mountain For Reconstruction of Jack Rabbit Road

Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:SFNC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Simmons First National Corp’s current price of $24.52 translates into 0.65% yield. Simmons First National Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 469,989 shares traded or 14.04% up from the average. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES FOR $300M SUB NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M

Among 4 analysts covering Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turtle Beach Corp has $26 highest and $20 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 160.82% above currents $9.01 stock price. Turtle Beach Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Lake Street given on Friday, March 15. Maxim Group initiated the shares of HEAR in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) rating on Tuesday, March 12. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $130.62 million. The firm offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It has a 3.66 P/E ratio. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $451,553 activity. The insider MAKRIS GEORGE JR bought $121,950.

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l has $31 highest and $29 lowest target. $30’s average target is 22.35% above currents $24.52 stock price. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson initiated Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. The firm conducts banking activities through approximately 200 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.