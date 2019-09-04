Simmons First National (SFNC) to pay $0.16 on Oct 4, 2019; Last Week RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.43’s average target is -5.94% below currents $140.79 stock price. RingCentral had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 25. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. See RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Needham 140.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $117.0000 135.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $125 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Initiate

Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:SFNC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Simmons First National Corp’s current price of $23.21 translates into 0.69% yield. Simmons First National Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 343,267 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why RingCentral Stock Soared 24% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral Is Ready To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Coleman Buys Uber, Boosts Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RingCentral, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc reported 518,899 shares stake. Hbk Invs L P reported 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 2,152 are owned by Parametrica Limited. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 23,529 shares. Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 670,766 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 3,876 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership holds 281,714 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.27 million shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.18% or 52,186 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 23.40 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 103,265 are held by Stephens Invest Management Gru Ltd. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Redwood Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding accumulated 0% or 7,409 shares.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.70 billion. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 340,203 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Simmons First National Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 121,973 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 564,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 16,836 shares. Burney owns 97,322 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 62,703 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.01% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) or 7,638 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 89,737 shares in its portfolio. Principal invested in 751,476 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,763 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.13% or 37,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, American Intl Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.14M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 157,180 shares.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Simmons First National Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Thv11.com and their article: “2019 lineup revealed by Little Rock Touchdown Club – THV11.com KTHV” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons Bank Names Chief Digital Officer Nasdaq:SFNC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It has a 10.18 P/E ratio. The firm conducts banking activities through approximately 200 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.