Simmons First National (SFNC) to pay $0.16 on Oct 4, 2019; Cannon Express (AB) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Cannon Express Inc (AB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 57 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 53 reduced and sold their stock positions in Cannon Express Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 14.34 million shares, down from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cannon Express Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:SFNC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Simmons First National Corp’s current price of $24.00 translates into 0.67% yield. Simmons First National Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 258,249 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l has $31 highest and $29 lowest target. $30’s average target is 25.00% above currents $24 stock price. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Simmons First National Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 18,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 1.14 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 3,632 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 142,459 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 39,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs L P holds 0.05% or 102,055 shares. Amer Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 68,617 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 160,186 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 0% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 49,677 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,079 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication reported 101 shares. First Manhattan has 780 shares.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. The firm conducts banking activities through approximately 200 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Thv11.com published: “2019 lineup revealed by Little Rock Touchdown Club – THV11.com KTHV” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Simmons Bank Names Chief Digital Officer Nasdaq:SFNC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:SFNC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $451,553 activity. $329,603 worth of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares were bought by MAKRIS GEORGE JR.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.37M for 11.22 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AllianceBernstein AUM gains 0.7% during July – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “AB Announces July 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AB Science annouces the success of a private placement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.