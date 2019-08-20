Simmons First National (SFNC) to pay $0.16 on Oct 4, 2019; Asgn (ASGN) Shorts Increased By 4.87%

Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:SFNC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Simmons First National Corp’s current price of $25.23 translates into 0.63% yield. Simmons First National Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 299,232 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M

Asgn Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) had an increase of 4.87% in short interest. ASGN’s SI was 700,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.87% from 667,900 shares previously. With 325,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Asgn Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)’s short sellers to cover ASGN’s short positions. The SI to Asgn Incorporated’s float is 1.41%. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 159,456 shares traded. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has declined 28.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ASGN News: 02/04/2018 – On Assignment Officially Changes Name to ASGN Inc; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – ASGN INC ASGN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $82; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – CyberCoders Releases the 10 Most In-Demand Tech Jobs & Salaries; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 02/04/2018 – ASGN Inc Closes Acquisition of ECS Federal LLC; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q EPS 55c; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 02/04/2018 – ASGN – FIFTH AMENDMENT ALSO PROVIDES ABILITY TO INCREASE LOAN FACILITIES BY AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF $300.0 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l has $31 highest and $29 lowest target. $30’s average target is 18.91% above currents $25.23 stock price. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Simmons First National Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin owns 28,660 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.06% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 44,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 71,470 shares. Connors Investor invested in 84,180 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Gp invested in 2,268 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 183,500 shares. Burney invested in 97,322 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 40,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 523 shares or 0% of the stock. 80,596 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. First Trust Advsrs L P reported 153,741 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $451,553 activity. Shares for $121,950 were bought by MAKRIS GEORGE JR.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. The firm conducts banking activities through approximately 200 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals.

