Simmons First National (SFNC) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Cut Carters (CRI) Stake

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased Carters Inc (CRI) stake by 81.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 43,414 shares as Carters Inc (CRI)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 10,000 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 53,414 last quarter. Carters Inc now has $4.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.98. About 503,777 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c

Analysts expect Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.39% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. SFNC’s profit would be $59.14 million giving it 9.53 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Simmons First National Corporation’s analysts see 15.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 184,575 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 20.30% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $370,450 activity. $248,500 worth of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) was bought by MAKRIS GEORGE JR on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Simmons First National (SFNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Simmons Bank Named a 2019 Best Place to Work in Arkansas – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts See 12% Upside For The Holdings of KBE – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.2 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 14. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Simmons First National Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 28,300 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Company has invested 0.01% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Regions Fincl Corporation owns 51,888 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs reported 0% stake. Horrell Cap Management, Arkansas-based fund reported 62,334 shares. 169,207 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 926 shares. 1.09M were accumulated by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 105,915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 247,450 were accumulated by Legal General Gru Plc. First Tru Advisors L P reported 153,741 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Foundation Resource Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 11,014 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 0% or 101 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRI’s profit will be $36.16M for 29.37 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 412,502 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hl Serv Ltd Co reported 2,039 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.16% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 114,324 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 63,833 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Bb&T Corporation reported 13,659 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.74% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 35,869 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset has 0.03% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Highland Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 11,063 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 2.56M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Carter’s had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) rating on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $118 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of CRI in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.