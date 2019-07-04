Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.49 N/A 2.28 10.61 Unity Bancorp Inc. 20 3.84 N/A 2.05 10.30

In table 1 we can see Simmons First National Corporation and Unity Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Unity Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Simmons First National Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Simmons First National Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Unity Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.3% Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that Simmons First National Corporation is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Unity Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Simmons First National Corporation and Unity Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Simmons First National Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 27.93% and an $30 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Simmons First National Corporation and Unity Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 48.5% respectively. Simmons First National Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Unity Bancorp Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simmons First National Corporation -2.65% -4.04% -8.22% -12.02% -20.3% 0.41% Unity Bancorp Inc. 1.68% -3.91% 4.92% -0.14% -8.92% 1.78%

For the past year Simmons First National Corporation has weaker performance than Unity Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Simmons First National Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Unity Bancorp Inc.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.