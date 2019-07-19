Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) compete with each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.41 N/A 2.28 10.61 Opus Bank 21 3.39 N/A 1.25 16.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Simmons First National Corporation and Opus Bank. Opus Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Simmons First National Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Simmons First National Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opus Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.3% Opus Bank 0.00% 3.7% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Simmons First National Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. In other hand, Opus Bank has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Simmons First National Corporation and Opus Bank can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Simmons First National Corporation is $30, with potential upside of 28.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.2% of Simmons First National Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.7% of Opus Bank are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Simmons First National Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Opus Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simmons First National Corporation -2.65% -4.04% -8.22% -12.02% -20.3% 0.41% Opus Bank -3.18% -0.47% -3.72% 1.5% -26.35% 7.15%

For the past year Simmons First National Corporation has weaker performance than Opus Bank

Summary

Simmons First National Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Opus Bank.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.