Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Contrasting side by side

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are two firms in the Money Center Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National Corporation 24 3.63 N/A 2.28 11.27 Bank of Montreal 75 0.00 N/A 7.15 10.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Simmons First National Corporation and Bank of Montreal. Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Simmons First National Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Bank of Montreal, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1.3% Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Simmons First National Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Simmons First National Corporation and Bank of Montreal can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bank of Montreal 0 0 0 0.00

Simmons First National Corporation’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 14.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.9% of Simmons First National Corporation shares and 54.1% of Bank of Montreal shares. 1.3% are Simmons First National Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Bank of Montreal shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simmons First National Corporation 0.31% 9.48% 2.47% 3.33% -14.02% 6.71% Bank of Montreal -1.42% -1.19% -4.85% 0.78% -6.24% 14.48%

For the past year Simmons First National Corporation was less bullish than Bank of Montreal.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Simmons First National Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.