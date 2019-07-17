Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Money Center Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.43 N/A 2.28 10.61 Banco Santander-Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 16.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Banco Santander-Chile is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Simmons First National Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Simmons First National Corporation is currently more affordable than Banco Santander-Chile, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Simmons First National Corporation and Banco Santander-Chile.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.3% Banco Santander-Chile 0.00% 18.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that Simmons First National Corporation is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Banco Santander-Chile’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Simmons First National Corporation and Banco Santander-Chile.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 28.98% for Simmons First National Corporation with average target price of $30. Banco Santander-Chile on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 5.75% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Simmons First National Corporation is looking more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.2% of Simmons First National Corporation shares and 15.3% of Banco Santander-Chile shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Simmons First National Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simmons First National Corporation -2.65% -4.04% -8.22% -12.02% -20.3% 0.41% Banco Santander-Chile 0.5% -3.81% -10.3% -7.36% -14.89% -5.35%

For the past year Simmons First National Corporation has 0.41% stronger performance while Banco Santander-Chile has -5.35% weaker performance.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.