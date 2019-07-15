Simmons 1St Natl (SFNC) Valuation Declined While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased Stake; Luxor Capital Group LP Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.36 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 26,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $203.07. About 2.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – BARLEY: FACEBOOK ALGORITHMS MUST BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT; 20/05/2018 – Social media regulation was in the spotlight after a recent scandal involving Facebook user data; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly; 08/03/2018 – Facebook Restores Hungary Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data. Both companies deny any wrongdoing

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 17,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,494 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 73,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Simmons 1St Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 4,154 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 20.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Simmons Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES FOR $300M SUB NOTES DUE 2028; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 4,497 shares to 30,383 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 38,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,450 activity.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $59.13M for 9.65 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold SFNC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 67,438 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3.57 million shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company has 165,744 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 62,703 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 565,771 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Lc has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,322 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 64,200 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 132,124 shares. Patten Group Inc owns 43,314 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 11,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs has 568,758 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,063 shares to 38,463 shares, valued at $68.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.72 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Srs Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jones Fincl Lllp has 69,349 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Long Island Lc has invested 2.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 2,262 shares. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Asset Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,340 shares. King Wealth owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,057 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 7.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 838,174 shares. 504,486 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings. Orrstown Financial Ser has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 2.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Norinchukin Bank The owns 579,944 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Meridian Mgmt holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,601 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.54% or 56,519 shares. 92.61 million are held by State Street.