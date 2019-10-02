Simcoe Capital Management Stake in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increased Its Position

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.84M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.49% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 14.50M shares traded or 70.50% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 1.64 million shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image

