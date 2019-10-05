Simcoe Capital Management Stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Has Decreased by $9.69 Million; Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Market Value Declined While D-E Shaw & Company Lowered by $21.11 Million Its Holding

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 155,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 381,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.98 million, down from 536,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 21,616 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 13.82 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Financial Service owns 126 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd has 470 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,035 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 399,049 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hills Bankshares And Tru Communications invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Howe & Rusling Inc reported 3,355 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP holds 10,308 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest owns 10,141 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.03% or 1,898 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate stated it has 2,700 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Smith Salley Assoc holds 7,401 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment has invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amica Mutual Insurance Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 47,202 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62B for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.