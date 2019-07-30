Simcoe Capital Management Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Increased by $994,680; Harvey Investment Co Decreased Its Holding in Fastenal Company (FAST) by $404,800

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 357,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99M, down from 363,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 2.29 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 247,192 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital invested in 0.04% or 42,675 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 6,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 236,117 shares. 1,552 were accumulated by Fort Limited Partnership. Stevens Lp holds 0.08% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 17,177 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,660 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.16% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Principal Finance accumulated 185,387 shares. Alps Advsr reported 3,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Limited reported 250,709 shares stake. S Muoio Limited Liability Corp reported 30,813 shares. Axa reported 76,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boston Partners stated it has 162,950 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,500 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar stations go dark on AT&T in latest carriage dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “I Was Wrong About Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Is the Top Marijuana Stock to Buy in August – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Corning Reports Strong Second-Quarter Results with Year-Over-Year Growth Across All Businesses – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.08 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999. 5,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J. Shares for $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 21.75 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.