Simcoe Capital Management Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Increased Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 36,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, up from 33,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.76M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 368,097 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,717 shares to 360,729 shares, valued at $61.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 84,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,571 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,995 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated. Iowa Retail Bank reported 2.81% stake. Bancshares holds 0.38% or 22,360 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Ltd Com reported 16,600 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lakeview Capital Prtn Lc holds 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 4,470 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 0.33% or 80,918 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co invested 1.88% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Smithfield invested in 0.02% or 1,519 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pictet North America Advsrs owns 2.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 91,059 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). American Century Companies Incorporated reported 3.38M shares. Numerixs Tech owns 4,397 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Fagan Assoc has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63 million for 16.92 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.