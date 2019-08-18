Simcoe Capital Management Maintains Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST); Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Cut Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $2.41 Million as Valuation Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 411,944 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,430 shares to 216,144 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Q2 FRE rises on capital raised in flagship funds – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. TerraForm Power – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Acquisition of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) May Not Be in Unitholders’ Best Interests – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 862,095 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Guggenheim Cap Limited owns 3,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Federated Inc Pa holds 0.04% or 140,256 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Service Inc holds 1,616 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Management Lp holds 0.23% or 282,482 shares in its portfolio. 7,346 are held by Utd Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Commerce accumulated 229,629 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 65,877 shares. France-based Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.74% or 16,391 shares in its portfolio.