Simcoe Capital Management Lifted Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST); As Baidu.Com (BIDU) Valuation Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Decreased by $574,164 Its Position

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $100.32. About 286,533 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baidu.Com Inc. (BIDU) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 2,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 3.43 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 50,000 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Simcoe Capital Management Limited Liability holds 16.16% or 592,765 shares. 1.44M were accumulated by Park West Asset Ltd Liability Co. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 3,718 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,341 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Skytop Mngmt Ltd Co holds 12.17% or 120,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited owns 203,032 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc owns 120,265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.15% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Street Corp owns 893,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Group Ltd Liability Co Ma has invested 0.91% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Northern Tru owns 582,712 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 15,399 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 35,778 shares.

