Simcoe Capital Management Lifted Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holding by $17.23 Million; Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Raytheon (RTN) Stake

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 5,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 18,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.62M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.63 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has 1.16% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 8,811 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0% or 118 shares. 2,405 are owned by M Holdg Securities. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated has invested 3.35% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc has 19,683 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 20 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 29,116 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.06% or 501 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Mu Invs Ltd has invested 3.97% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Coastline Tru reported 12,205 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division accumulated 7,778 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 10,850 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares to 1,014 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 60,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,265 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 9,261 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.40 million shares. Fairpointe Cap Lc stated it has 161,967 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.04% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 550,225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 73,696 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 73,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp One Trading LP invested in 235,253 shares. Simcoe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 7.42% or 1.15M shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,804 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 404,308 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 965,024 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited owns 297,113 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.