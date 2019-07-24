Simcoe Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $994,680; Stadium Capital Management Trimmed Its Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Holding by $1.03 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 1,414 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

