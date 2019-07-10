Simcoe Capital Management Lifted Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $994,680 as Share Value Rose; New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Decreased Holding by $500,480

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 252,689 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 100,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 253,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 331,537 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Senior Announces Definitive Documentation for Internalization – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Senior Investment Group: Holding Out For A Hero – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Senior Announces Appointment of Robert F. Savage as Chairman of Board of Directors – Business Wire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Senior Announces Completion of Internalization – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior Investment Group 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SNR’s profit will be $11.44 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 62,558 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc owns 12,081 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). California State Teachers Retirement System has 114,295 shares. 19,701 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.03% or 45,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Moreover, Proxima Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.92% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Moody Natl Bank Division has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 25,416 shares. Legal And General Plc reported 13,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Hrt Fin Lc accumulated 19,637 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 531,614 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iQIYI (IQ) Reports Q4 Loss, Revenues Up on User Base Growth – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Report: TV dispute left some Austinites without way to watch KXAN – Austin Business Journal” with publication date: July 08, 2019.