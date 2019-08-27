Simcoe Capital Management Lifted Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $994,680; Shares Declined; Stephens Lowered Its Holding in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) as Valuation Declined

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 13,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 21,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 34,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 150,114 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $93.43. About 557,212 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.01M for 13.24 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,384 shares to 67,225 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,654 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Grandeur Peak Glob Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 91,750 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 150,320 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 133,659 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 89,860 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Goldman Sachs owns 279,711 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt holds 130,900 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.05% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 10,416 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,045 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,211 shares. Amer Century Incorporated owns 2.67 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

