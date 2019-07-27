Simcoe Capital Management Increases Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS); Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Position by $410,736 as Share Value Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.58 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 3,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,499 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 30,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $128.99 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281 on Wednesday, June 5.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,828 shares to 29,467 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 25,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).