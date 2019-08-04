Simcoe Capital Management Increased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $994,680; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 929,313 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 363,742 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 0.03% or 16,158 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 78,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 82,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 447,866 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability. Voloridge Invest accumulated 29,748 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 31,826 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Commerce Ltd Liability Co holds 1.13M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited stated it has 155,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv owns 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 7.29M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lonestar Management Ltd has invested 0.49% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Secor Cap Advsr Lp owns 161,248 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $63.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,700 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.