Simcoe Capital Management Holds Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS); Capital Research Global Investors Raised Its Thor Industries (THO) Stake by $27.34 Million

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 1.25 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 67.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 471,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.56 million, up from 701,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.39M shares traded or 67.69% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 57,061 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc has 1.63% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ubs Asset Americas holds 61,735 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 16,126 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,309 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) owns 838,533 shares. 360,195 are owned by Susquehanna Group Llp. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,349 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability reported 43,500 shares. 59,220 were accumulated by Maverick. United Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Mackay Shields Lc reported 137,381 shares stake. D E Shaw & reported 798,866 shares.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Takeaways From SeaWorld CEO’s Surprise Resignation – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Sea’s (NYSE:SE) Impressive 141% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment starts 2019 with solid performance – Orlando Business Journal” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld Turns to Thrill Rides to Keep the Good Times Rolling – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thor Industries: Weathering The Thunderstorm – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Industries sees sales drop in North America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 955,984 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $242.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.78M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.82M shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (Reit) (NYSE:PSA).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.