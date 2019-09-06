Simcoe Capital Management Holding in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Raised Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding by $2.49 Million; Share Value Rose

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 890,626 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The institutional investor held 357,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92M, up from 254,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 13,507 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $55,049 activity. 182 shares valued at $4,898 were bought by Shah Suhas R on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,234 shares. 873,661 are held by Blackrock. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,082 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 88,949 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 44,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 307,185 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 3,263 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 481,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ejf Capital accumulated 70,757 shares. Wms Prns Lc owns 15,341 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 133,139 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Salzhauer Michael has 15,818 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9,845 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 7,659 shares to 270,574 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,610 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Old Line Bank to Host Family Fun Event During Celebrate Damascus Festival – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WesBanco to acquire Old Line Bancshares for $500M – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Completes Merger with Bay Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports Net Income of $8.9 Million for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tech, Financial Shares Rally Thursday Amid Trade-Talk Optimism, Rising Treasury Yields – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Orlando theme parks remain cautious before Hurricane Dorian arrives – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Big splashes: SeaWorld ends fiscal year with good news – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 28, 2019.