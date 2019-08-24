Simcoe Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Market Value Declined; Eastern Bank Has Trimmed Nike (NKE) Holding by $342,804

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 13,922 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 18,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 455,493 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 321,210 shares to 511,744 shares, valued at $16.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 52,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.