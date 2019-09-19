Simcoe Capital Management Has Trimmed Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position as Stock Price Declined; New Generation Advisors Lowered Position in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $103.23. About 317,314 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2.26 million shares traded or 95.94% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63M for 17.09 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 530,993 shares. Simcoe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 14.35% or 535,735 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 672,460 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 5,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Ltd Company invested in 50,570 shares. Strs Ohio reported 49,258 shares. Cap Ww has 1.89 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bahl Gaynor reported 0.04% stake. Baupost Group Inc Limited Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Cyrus Capital Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.12% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 44,812 shares stake.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $126.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 584,525 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 26,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Limited.